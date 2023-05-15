Bulgarian PM Candidate Mariya Gabriel has resigned as EU Commissioner

May 15, 2023
European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel has submitted her resignation and it has been accepted by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a Commission announcement. Earlier, the Commission announced that European Commissioner Gabriel is on unpaid leave.

Von der Leyen expresses confidence that Gabriel's experience in this and the previous European Commission will be beneficial for Bulgaria.

Maria Gabriel's sector will be taken over by von der Leyen's deputies who oversee it - Margrethe Vestager and Margaritis Schinas. Vestager will be responsible for innovation and research, and Schinas for education, culture and youth.

Today, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, representing the GERB-SDS coalition.

