Bulgaria: The Deputy Chief Prosecutor said he Feared for his Life and called Geshev "Unstable"

The deputy chief prosecutor and director of the National Investigative Service (NSI) Borislav Sarafov accused the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev of privatizing the prosecutor's office and said he feared for his life. At a briefing, Sarafov turned to the Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov with a request to assign him personal security.

"So that I don't end up suddenly killed like the prosecutor Kolev at the time of another chief prosecutor 20 years ago. In this sense, I am appealing through you to the Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov so that my physical security can be protected today. Because I know Mr. Geshev and that is exactly why I fear for my life. Until today, unlike him, I led a normal life. I went to the store with my wife and children. Unfortunately, from today, for me and my family, that will not be possible because I know Mr. Geshev's methods".

His statement comes after Ivan Geshev's briefing earlier today, in which he defiantly tore up his pre-written resignation and called on Sarafov to hand in his. The Director of the NSI stated:

"Today I will not make a theater and ritually and demonstratively tear up my resignation. This role goes to Mr. Geshev. I will try to adhere to morals and professional ethics as much as possible. I sincerely regret that instead of performing our official duties, we engage the public by taking out our dirty underwear and flaunt them in front of the media and the public."

According to Sarafov, the point of intolerance has reached such a point that a "deep catharsis is needed in order to cut the rot and for the prosecutor's office to finally work for the benefit of society." He stated that he will not call on Geshev to resign, but will insist to the SJC to remove him.

"Mr. Geshev considers that he owns the institution of the Prosecutor's Office as his personal property, but I assure him that neither he nor anyone else has a notarial deed of ownership of the institution of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria. It is an institution of the citizens, not his personal, and its employees are not his servants".

According to Sarafov, with today's statement, Ivan Geshev has made a clear request to enter politics. He called him "an unstable person who has appropriated the prosecutor's office as his property."

Borislav Sarafov made other accusations against Ivan Geshev. Among them - that he used the vacation base of the prosecutor's office in Borovets (the so-called Villa of the Regents) as his personal residence, and none of the magistrates has access to it. He also commented on the "Barcelonagate" case.

"He himself said today that his fellow student, to whom he assigned the 'Barcelonagate' case, commented with him on the development of this case. Today I confirm something that you yourself know - this is exactly the way that the prosecutor's office and the chief prosecutor personally control the rhythm of the cases and give guidance on which case should be resolved when and in what manner. He himself admitted today that he keeps the Barcelonagate case in pieces so that he can twist the politicians' arms."

According to Sarafov, the chief prosecutor also uses two armored cars, again bought with money from the prosecutor's office.

During his statement today, Ivan Geshev made accusations against GERB, DPS and his deputy Borislav Sarafov. Last week, six prosecutors from the SJC filed a request for Geshev's early release.

In another turn of events, the deputy director of the National Investigative Service (NSI) Yasen Todorov defined the reasons for the request for his removal, submitted by his superior and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, as "untrue". And he added that it was Sarafov who attempted a coup in the prosecutor's office. Read more about it here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg