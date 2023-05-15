Kılıçdaroğlu wins more Votes among Turkish voters in Bulgaria but Erdogan leads almost Everywhere abroad

The vast majority of Turkish voters in Bulgaria preferred the opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to the current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections in Turkey, according to the results of the vote abroad, announced by the Turkish publication "Duvar" and quoted by BTA.

The candidate of the opposition National Alliance won 72.57 percent of the votes in Bulgaria against 19.37 percent for Erdogan. The third candidate in the election, Sinan Ogan of the ATA alliance, received 4.65 percent in Bulgaria, and candidate Muharrem İnce, leader of the Homeland Party, who announced he was withdrawing his candidacy, but Turkish election authorities said they would count votes for him - gained 3.42 percent.

The results are based on 100 percent counted ballots submitted for the Turkish presidential election from Bulgaria, and a total of 1,955 valid votes.

In Germany - the country with the largest Turkish diaspora - Erdogan leads by 60.58 percent to 37.71 percent for Kılıçdaroğlu, according to the count so far (78.5 percent of ballots counted). The number of valid votes in this country is estimated at 523,362.

In the Netherlands, out of 122,081 valid votes, 62.22 percent were for Erdogan and 35.01 percent for Kulçdaroğlu. In France, where more than 97,708 thousand valid votes were counted, Erdogan received 91.46 percent against 6.60 percent for Kulçdaroğlu. In Belgium, 77.7 percent of about 73,000 valid votes were cast for the current president of Turkey, while his rival Kulçdaroğlu received 20.81 percent. Voters in Austria give preference to the opposition candidate, who gathers the support of 53.37 percent against 44.97 percent for Erdogan (with 46.8 thousand valid ballots).

The counting of votes from abroad is not completely finished.

A total of 3,044,387 are the registered voters abroad.

