Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel and GERB met with “There Is Such a People” - No unconditional support

Representatives of the There Is Such a People (TISP) at the meeting with GERB

Mariya Gabriel, nominated for prime minister by GERB-SDS, met with the leadership of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

The chairman of the parliamentary group of TISP Toshko Yordanov stated that the party will not support a government that tends to make big mistakes and in this sense, Gabriel will have difficult talks with BSP and WCC. According to "There Is Such a People", the country needs a more restrictive budget, with a deficit of up to 3%, in order to get out of the crisis.

"We are the smallest party and the math for a government comes out even without us. We will give support only if the proposals and the direction of development are correct. So don't consider us as unconditional support. We haven't given you support yet, but ahead of you are difficult talks about finances with BSP and WCC, which are quite left-wing," said Toshko Yordanov from TISP.

Mariya Gabriel replied that she thinks a deficit of 3% is achievable for 2024, which is important for our membership to the Eurozone. The only commitments that have been made are not to cut social payments.

"We are looking for broad support, this is a strong message. And if with this openness and dialogue, I conduct all these conversations, it is because of this - that the support is broad, based on clearly outlined measures and based on a foundation that, although extended over time, will be stable in the future," Maria Gabriel said.

/Bulgarian National Television