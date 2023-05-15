Deputy of the National Investigative Service: Sarafov attempted a Coup in the Prosecutor's Office

The deputy director of the National Investigative Service (NSI) Yasen Todorov defined the reasons for the request for his removal, submitted by his superior and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, as "untrue". And he added that it was Sarafov who attempted a coup in the prosecutor's office.

Todorov categorically stated that the explosion against the motorcade of the prosecutor general was "an assassination attempt, an act of terrorism, an attempt to kill - definitely an explosion intended to kill".

The Israeli anti-terrorism expert was not in Bulgaria because of the attempted assassination. This is what the Federation of Zionists in our country claims. According to them, this is speculation and even the name of the expert is wrong. A few days ago, the prosecutor's office also stated that there was a foreign expert at the scene of the accident, but he was not allowed by the supervising prosecutors and did not take part in the investigation.

This thesis was also confirmed by Yasen Todorov. According to him, the Israeli expert was at the scene of the accident, but did not work on the case, but only "looked". He is a high-ranking senior officer of the Israeli special services, Todorov specified. And he emphasized that the expert himself offered his help in the investigation of the assassination attempt.

"In front of BTA, Sarafov stated that Geshev and I are probably on the side of the bad guys, and he will come on a white horse and fix the prosecutor's office, which was stuck in the muddy political terrain. I immediately asked myself where Mr. Sarafov was in the last 10-12 years. If he did not agree with the work of the prosecutor's office, he could have resigned," commented Todorov. And he added that he himself reacted emotionally to these statements, which probably irritated Sarafov and made him demand his resignation.

According to Todorov, appellate prosecutors have stated that they did not sign the request for Geshev's removal published on their website. "There have been calls to all heads of appellate prosecutor's offices to do this," the deputy head of the national investigation also stated.

According to him, the state prosecution should not allow politics to influence it. Todorov also commented on the request of the GERB-SDS candidate for prime minister, Mariya Gabriel, that if she takes the post, she will immediately demand the removal of the chief prosecutor. "I consider this to be absolutely inadmissible, as it violates the principle of separation of powers," said the deputy director of the NSI.

