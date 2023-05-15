Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel and GERB met with BSP - Ukraine and the Eurozone are the main Conflicting Topics

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova asked GERB how they would agree on two topics - the rapid entry into the Eurozone and the provision of arms to Ukraine. She stated this at the meeting between the leaders of the two parties.

"There must be a working government and parliament. For us, the budget comes first.

There is a change in the approach to the cabinet being more expert than political. We have budget differences.

We do not agree that the deficit should be below 3% in order to enter the Eurozone now and immediately. This means a sharp cut in spending in the social sphere. This fixation on the adoption of the euro cannot be done, especially at the expense of the poorest country in Europe," Ninova said.

She recalled that some laws under the Recovery and Resilience Plan have not yet been written.

"We have no differences on the fact that Bulgaria should enter Schengen. We are removing Geshev to be replaced Peshev, this is not a serious judicial reform," said Ninova.

She congratulated Boyko Borissov for the fact that the GERB MEPs did not vote "for" the Istanbul Convention.

"Supplying weapons to Ukraine. You need to think. We will not back down from the fact that the state does not export weapons to Ukraine. Our party throughout its history has been fighting for peace. I don't know how we will solve this issue," said Ninova.

She said that she could not give an answer today to GERB whether they would support their idea of an expert government for a year. Tomorrow the national council will be convened and the polling of Bulgarian Socialist Party members will begin.

Mariya Gabriel answered that there is an option for the deficit to be below 3% without cutting social costs. And with regard to Ukraine, she recalled that no coalition is proposed and each party retains its identity. Ninova, however, stated that this was not correct.

"We do not accept that every party should keep its identity, but the government does something else. We will withdraw in a second this happens," Ninova said.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), with whom GERB will meet a little later, have already stated that they would support a government with the first mandate. However, the key to a majority of over 121 is held by BSP with its 23 MPs. If the socialists do not support the first term, there will not be a majority, even with the support of "There Is Such a People". GERB and DPS have a total of 105 deputies, together with "There Is Such a People" there become 116.

