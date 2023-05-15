Frontex: 300% more Migrants tried to enter the EU in the first 4 months of 2023

There has been a 292% increase in the number of people trying to reach European shores from North Africa via routes leading to Italy. The data is only for the period between January and April 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. According to official figures, this is about 42,200 people. The information is from the Border Agency of the EU Frontex, BGNES reported.

Climate change is one of the reasons for the migration of large groups of people and their aspiration to enter the European Union. The EU's border agency Frontex has warned that this could lead to record numbers of people entering the bloc illegally.

In 2022, Frontex documented 330,000 illegal entries across all routes, the highest number since 2016. As a result, anti-migration rhetoric has intensified in EU countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria.

The arrival of at least 1 million refugees in Europe in 2015, most of them fleeing the war in Syria, prompted the EU to strengthen asylum regulations and protect its external borders.

