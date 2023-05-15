The Vote in Turkey: A Second Round of Elections is increasingly likely

There will likely be a second round of presidential elections in Turkey. Neither of the two candidates - Recep Erdogan and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu - do not collect the 50% required for victory.

According to the latest data, almost 99% of the protocols have been processed and according to them, 49.34% voted for the current head of state Erdogan, and 45% for the opposition candidate Kılıçdaroğlu.

President Erdogan told his supporters in Ankara that he was ready to run for a runoff but still believed he could win the first round.

Kılıçdaroğlu declared that he would win the second round of the vote and added that his opponent did not receive a vote of confidence from the voters. He accused Erdogan's party of interfering in the counting and reporting of the results.

There is also another candidate in the race - Sinan Ogan, who was preferred by 5.3% of the voters. In the parliamentary elections, the Republican Alliance of Recep Erdogan will have the most deputies in the 600-seat Mejlis, followed by the National Alliance around Kılıçdaroğlu.

"I want to thank each and every one of my citizens who went to the polls and voted. I would like to express my gratitude to the brothers and sisters who preferred us. Apart from the numbers and statistics, the election showed without a doubt that the winner is our country. Turkey has proven again, that it is among the leading democracies in the world in respecting the supremacy of the national will and the freedom of citizens in their political choices," said President of Turkey Recep Erdogan.

"Let the votes be counted, the result will be known as soon as possible. The country can no longer tolerate uncertainty. Do not fear the will of the people. Let the Supreme Electoral Council also take responsibility. Do not allow the public to be distracted. I repeat - do not block the will of the people. I invite observers on the ground not to leave the election commissions. We are here until every vote is counted. Despite all the slander and insults, Erdogan did not get the result he expected. Elections are not won on the balcony. Vote results continue to come out. If our people will decide in a runoff - with pleasure. We will definitely win these elections in the second round," said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, a candidate for the president of Turkey.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg