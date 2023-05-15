Weather in Bulgaria: Rains in the West and Warm Temperatures all over the country

Today in places mainly in Western Bulgaria, there will be rain showers, mostly weak, but by the evening they will stop in most areas. Over the eastern half of the country there will be more significant breaks and reductions in cloud cover, during the day to sunny weather.

There will be a weak, in the eastern regions to moderate wind, mainly from the east-southeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia - about 11°C, the prevailing maximum will be between 19°C and 24°C, in Sofia - 18-19°C.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains and in places in the massifs in Western Bulgaria there will be rain, mostly light. Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will continue. Temperatures will rise further and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 9°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the cloudiness will be more often significant, in the afternoon cumulus and cumulus-rain. In places, on the first day mainly in the southwestern half, on the second day - throughout the country, there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder.

Daytime temperatures will rise for a short time, on Tuesday in places in Central Bulgaria they will reach 28°-30°C; on wednesday it will start to cool down. Cool air will continue to move in on Thursday. Again, there will be precipitation in many places, and thunder in isolated places.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology