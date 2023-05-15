COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Only 15 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Only 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were established with 485 tests, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3 percent.

In the last 24 hours, no patients with coronavirus have died.

The active cases to date are 2,200. A total of 346 people have been hospitalized, of which 31 are in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours, five patients infected with the coronavirus have been admitted in hospitals.

Not a single person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,612,606 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in Bulgaria.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal