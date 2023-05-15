Bulgaria: A Tram hit a Car in Sofia early in the morning
A serious accident occurred in the morning in front of the "Serdika" mall in Sofia.
Photos on social networks show how a tram hit and swept away a car.
The incident happened around 7.40 a.m. this morning. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, an ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident.
The accident was cordoned off by the police, and there was a huge rush hour traffic jam at the scene. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a crane lifted the car, and the movement of the vehicles was freed.
Commenters in the Facebook group "Catastrophes in Sofia" write that the cause of the crash was an unsuccessful attempt to turn around by the driver of the car (make a U-turn).
