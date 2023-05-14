Due to lack of Staff: Bulgarian businesses will hire Workers from India

The Bulgarian business will hire staff from India. One of the positions they will occupy is that of bartenders due to the decreasing interest of Bulgarians in the profession and the sector. At the same time, however, the restaurant business complains that hiring staff from third countries (non-EU) does not fully satisfy their requirements.

The staff this year in many of the country's establishments will be predominantly from countries such as Turkey, Uzbekistan, India and Kyrgyzstan. The reason – again, a lack of sufficient and well-prepared personnel, restaurateurs say.

"They have work visas for 3 and 6 months. A worker, no matter how skilled, needs at least two weeks to a month to cope. In reality, we can use the same person for two months. And they have to go home and respectively to come again. It is definitely not one of the best options to import labor from this point of view," said Vasil Dimitrov - Deputy Chairman of the Association of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs in Blagoevgrad.

The problem with pay is no longer a factor in the service sector, restaurant owners believe, since salaries start at BGN 1,200-1,500 net. Separately, employers provide food and drinks. However, there are no Bulgarian workers.

"A chef can earn 3,000 to 4,000 BGN per month. Once they are there, it depends on what hours they work. How many hours a day, how many days off per month. This is the moment when Bulgarians can take the same money, as long as they feel like working. Alas, we are looking for foreigners," said Vasil Dimitrov.

The Vocational High School of Tourism and Light Industry is the only school in Blagoevgrad that prepares personnel in the field of the restaurant business and hospitality. However, the number of professionals that comes out of there is not enough. Alexander Burzachaki is still a student, but recently he has been working in an establishment in Simitli:

"I would go abroad to gain enough experience and apply what I learned there - here in Bulgaria, so that this business can develop."

According to Alexander, professions in the restaurant industry must become attractive to young people so that they have the desire to practice them. Therefore, the salary and the attitude of both the restaurant owners and the customers are important.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg