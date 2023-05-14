National Protest against Deaths on the Roads in Bulgaria

Under the motto "Enough tolerance!" many people gathered in front of the National Assembly building in the center of Sofia in protest after the series of car accidents with injuries and deaths.

Among the people in the square were relatives of those who died in road accidents. They are demanding tougher penalties, legislative changes and better road infrastructure. "If there are no urgent changes, we will block 10 cities. Then there will be civil disobedience", the protesters said.

After standing in the rain for nearly an hour in front of the parliament, the protesters blocked traffic on "Orlov Bridge", having previously passed from the "National Assembly" square past the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". The area around "Orlov Bridge" remained closed for about 10 minutes, and public transport was also stopped.

After that, the protesters went to the building of the Ministry of the Interior. All the time, parents of children who died in road accidents carried their pictures and told about the accidents in which they lost them.

