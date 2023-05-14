National Protest against Deaths on the Roads in Bulgaria

Society | May 14, 2023, Sunday // 15:25
Bulgaria: National Protest against Deaths on the Roads in Bulgaria @BNT

Under the motto "Enough tolerance!" many people gathered in front of the National Assembly building in the center of Sofia in protest after the series of car accidents with injuries and deaths.

Among the people in the square were relatives of those who died in road accidents. They are demanding tougher penalties, legislative changes and better road infrastructure. "If there are no urgent changes, we will block 10 cities. Then there will be civil disobedience", the protesters said.

After standing in the rain for nearly an hour in front of the parliament, the protesters blocked traffic on "Orlov Bridge", having previously passed from the "National Assembly" square past the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". The area around "Orlov Bridge" remained closed for about 10 minutes, and public transport was also stopped.

After that, the protesters went to the building of the Ministry of the Interior. All the time, parents of children who died in road accidents carried their pictures and told about the accidents in which they lost them.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protests, sofia, accidents
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria