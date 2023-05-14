Vucic announced that he will Step Down as the Leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that he will soon step down as leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP), reports BGNES. "In a few days, I will no longer be the chairman of a political party. And that's why they (political opponents) lied that it will never happen. I will explain everything to the people at this big congress and so on," said Vucic.

The SPP Congress is scheduled for May 26. According to Vucic, it should become the greatest in the history of Serbia and make important decisions for the party and the country. In addition, the president declared his desire to create a broad cross-party movement.

The Serbian president also said that "Maidan" in Serbia, as in Kyiv in 2014, will not happen, it is impossible. "A new Maidan in Belgrade? There won't be a new Maidan in Belgrade, that's all I can tell you. It won't happen and it's impossible. Until people say and when they say, there's no need for a Maidan, that's how democracy works. I will not hold on to the chair until the last day, like some others," commented Vucic to reporters.

Serbia's president earlier made it clear that, despite opposition demands, he would not fire Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic over the two mass killings. He did not rule out the possibility of deciding on new parliamentary elections.

