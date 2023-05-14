Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister urged India to influence Russia to End the War against Ukraine

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov has urged India to use its influence on Russia on the need to end the war against Ukraine, the ministry said. Kondov had a conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Stockholm, where the European Union - Indo-Pacific region ministerial forum was held yesterday.

Minister Ivan Kondov took part in an informal lunch of the participants with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. Within the framework of the European Union-India-Pacific region forum, the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized "the need for continued support for Ukraine in the context of ongoing Russian aggression", the ministry reports.

In the conversation with his Indian counterpart, whom he invited to visit Bulgaria, Kondov urged India to use its influence on Russia to end the war. Bilateral issues were also discussed, such as the possibilities for strengthening political contacts and cooperation in the fields of economy, defense, science and technology, as well as interaction in international organizations

The forum in Stockholm within the framework of the Swedish presidency of the European Union brought together about 60 ministers of foreign affairs from the two regions to discuss global challenges and opportunities for the development of cooperation, the ministry added. The potential for interaction in areas such as security, trade and investment, connectivity, the transition to a green economy, energy and others was discussed. The EU's long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and readiness to strengthen dialogue and practical cooperation were confirmed.

