Bulgaria: A Young Driver Killed a Cyclist last night
A 45-year-old man from Shumen died in a traffic accident last night, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed. The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. on the main road Ruse - Varna, in the section between Mutnitsa and Shumen, about half a kilometer before the roundabout.
The driver of a Seat car with Shumen registration was driving in the direction of Shumen. He caught up to a bike with a petrol engine. The driver hit the cyclist in the back tire. The 45-year-old cyclist died on the spot.
The alcohol and drug tests of the 18-year-old driver from Pliska were negative.
An inspection has been carried out, an autopsy will be carried out by a medical examiner.
Work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues. The reasons for the incident are being clarified.
/Bulgarian National Radio
