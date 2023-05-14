Bulgaria: A Young Driver Killed a Cyclist last night

A 45-year-old man from Shumen died in a traffic accident last night, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed. The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. on the main road Ruse - Varna, in the section between Mutnitsa and Shumen, about half a kilometer before the roundabout.

The driver of a Seat car with Shumen registration was driving in the direction of Shumen. He caught up to a bike with a petrol engine. The driver hit the cyclist in the back tire. The 45-year-old cyclist died on the spot.

The alcohol and drug tests of the 18-year-old driver from Pliska were negative.

An inspection has been carried out, an autopsy will be carried out by a medical examiner.

Work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues. The reasons for the incident are being clarified.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio