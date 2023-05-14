Sweden won this year's Eurovision

The representative of Sweden - Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in the British city of Liverpool, the Eurovision website announced.

Loreen received a total of 583 points for her strong performance of the track "Tattoo". She was ranked first both in the voting by the national juries, from which she received 340 points, and by the viewers in their voting by country, from which she received 243 points, notes BTA.

In second place with a total score was Finland with 526 points, and in third place was Israel with 362 points.

Loreen was declared the favorite in the competition from the very beginning.

The real name of the singer Loreen is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui. She was born in Stockholm in 1983 to a family of immigrants of Moroccan origin.

Her career began in 2004 when he won fourth place on a Swedish reality show called "Idol".

A career as a singer and TV presenter followed. As a singer, she sings in the styles of pop, indie pop and indie rock, electropop, etc.

In 2012, she won Eurovision with the song "Euphoria".

So tonight's win is the second Eurovision for Loreen, who is also known as a champion of diversity and a political activist. After hearing the result, Loreen was very excited and said that she had never dreamed of such a thing even in her wildest dreams.

Winning the contest for the second time means she betters the record held by Ireland's Johnny Logan, who won Eurovision in 1980 and 1987.

Bulgaria did not participate in this year's Eurovision, but there was a Bulgarian presence. One of the performers in the "Vesna" group, who represented the Czech Republic, was Bulgarian - Tanita Yankova, and the performer who represented Poland, Blanka Staykov, is half Bulgarian.

