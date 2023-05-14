Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have agreed to a Ceasefire
Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters in the Gaza Strip agreed to a ceasefire from 10 p.m. on Saturday to end the deadly fighting, the BBC reported, citing Palestinian sources.
The truce was reached in negotiations brokered by Egypt. Israel and Islamic Jihad have yet to comment.
On Tuesday, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, saying it was targeting Islamic Jihad commanders who were planning attacks.
In response, Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israeli cities.
At least 33 Palestinians, about half of them civilians, have been killed in Gaza since Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health there. Another 147 people were injured.
Six senior leaders of the militant group were killed.
One Israeli civilian was killed and five were wounded by Palestinian rocket fire during the same period, according to the Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service, quoted by the BBC.
