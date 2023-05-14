COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
31 are the new confirmed cases of infection with Covid-19 in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, with 618 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
343 infected remain in hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care units.
One infected person died. 3 infected have been cured.
2185 are the active cases of infection.
For the last 24 hours, not a single dose of vaccines against the coronavirus has been administered.
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
