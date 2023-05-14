Bulgaria: National Protest of Relatives of those Killed and Injured in Car Accidents

Mothers of pedestrians killed on the road and injured in car accidents are organizing a national protest from 11 a.m. in front of the National Assembly building in Sofia. They will be joined by residents of the metropolitan district "Ilinden". Last night they gathered for the sixth night in a row at the scene of the accident that killed Yavor and Annie. Today is the funeral of the two young people who lost their lives in the serious car accident:

This is what protesters said to the National Radio at yesterday's protest on the capital's "Slivnitsa Blvd.":

"I will go to the funeral. It was very unfortunate for both of them. They are young people and this boy, where he was the driver and his life is not easy...Drivers drive like mad men, they drive drunk and drugged";

"Protests will continue until we, the residents of the neighborhood and those who pass along this street, feel reassured that their lives will be preserved";

"Every night we come with 2 small children. We are also active drivers. We want our children to grow up freely and there is no danger to their lives, both theirs and ours. And the saddest thing is that we are raising a generation that kills. Children killing children. This is the most sinister thing, and maybe we all have to set an example to teenagers that there is value, there are rules, there are laws, and there is no higher value than human life and it is inviolable."

The results of the investigation on "Slivnitsa" boulevard, which was carried out by teams of the European Center for Transport Policies with the assistance of the Metropolitan Municipality, will be ready in a few days. The municipality will implement the center's recommendations, promised Deputy Mayor Doncho Barbalov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio