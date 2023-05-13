Bulgarian PM: Judicial Reform does not end only with the Replacement of the Chief Prosecutor

Prime Minister Galab Donev stated that the judicial reform should be considered as a comprehensive process, which does not end only with the replacement of the chief prosecutor.

Thus, Donev commented on the request of six members of the Prosecution College of the Supreme Judicial Council that Ivan Geshev be released early due to serious violations of official duties. However, this can be done with 17 of the votes of the full composition of the judicial personnel body, which currently has 22 members.

According to the prime minister, the issue is related to the legitimacy of the current Supreme Judicial Council.

"The important issue and the important topic of the debate is what kind of reform should be made. Here, in no way should the personality be at the center of the debate. Another question is whether, if the procedure to remove the Prosecutor General is completed, whether this composition of The Supreme Judicial Council can nominate the next chief prosecutor who will be in this position for the next 7 years."

Galab Donev recalled that over the years, the interim governments have introduced bills to regulate the mechanism for the control of the chief prosecutor.

Asked whether a regular government would be formed, the prime minister said he was hopeful.

"I hope and am very hopeful that a regular government will be formed to take over the management of the country and solve the most pressing problems of the Bulgarian citizens."

The Minister of Justice will not act to remove the Prosecutor General

The Acting Minister of Justice will not take action to remove Ivan Geshev from the post of Chief Prosecutor, Minister Krum Zarkov said in Plovdiv.

According to him, the reason for this is that there is already an open procedure before the Supreme Judicial Council. It was initiated with the signatures of six members of the prosecutor's collegium.

"However this procedure ends, it is also important not to forget that the problem with the institution of the Prosecutor General is systemic and its solution must be systemic, i.e. legal. Therefore, I look forward to the first substantive meeting of the legal commission of the parliament, where the law on responsibility and accountability of the chief prosecutor will be considered," explained Krum Zarkov, Acting Minister of Justice.

Toshko Yordanov: The replacement of the chief prosecutor is not a judicial reform

"Changing the Prosecutor General is not a justice reform. Geshev's resignation has been demanded by Bulgarian society since 2020. Both GERB and DPS were accused of protecting him. So if it comes down to pure efficiency, which is probably the best in this whole mess in the country, it's a nice move. And it's somewhat funny how WCC-DB fell into a psychological drama and seemed to go to protect Geshev at the moment, just so he wouldn't be removed, because GERB can do it". This is what Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" commented on the National Television.

"In such situations, one must look at the ultimate goal, not who will finish it. Anyway, without some kind of majority and understanding on the subject, it is apparently not possible. I have no idea why GERB is doing it at the moment," Yordanov explained.

According to him, 3 years of pressure on the prosecutor's office and public pressure on the personality of Ivan Geshev, will inevitably give results at some point. For 2 years, the country has been in a deadlock situation - there is no governance, there is no understanding, the voters emit such signals because it is clear what the content of the parliament is.

Toshko Yordanov was adamant that there is no way a prime minister can depose a chief prosecutor.

"We saw it several times, because Democratic Bulgaria had a minister of justice who did nothing but receive flowers from the prosecutor, which is personally touching, but in terms of effectiveness - none. The procedure for removing the chief prosecutor is difficult. It does not depend on the prime minister. At the moment, a group is being formed in the SJC. It seems from the outside that it will work out this time," Yordanov added.

According to him, ever since Geshev was talked about, DB has been suggesting to the whole society that he is the problem person, and TISP has said that the problem is the very structure of the prosecutor's office.

