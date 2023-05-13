Which is the First Village in Bulgaria with a Defibrillator

Every 45 seconds someone in Europe suffers a cardiac arrest - or in other words sudden cardiac death. In this situation, a quick response is especially important. Therefore, in most European countries, defibrillators have been installed in public places for years, which can save lives in an emergency. In Bulgaria, this happens at a much slower pace.

The first village in Bulgaria with such a defibrillator, which was installed a few days ago, is Kalugerovo. The machine is a donation from Dr. Boris Manev, who is the director of Emergency Services in Pazardzhik. He explained that non-professionals can work with it.

Four people from the municipality are to be trained to use the defibrillator.

/Nova TV