Today: Many Museums and Galleries in Bulgaria will participate in the "European Night of Museums” - Free Entrance

More than 50 museums and galleries in Sofia will join the "European Night of Museums" initiative. With free admission, there will be exhibitions, concerts, workshops, films and organized tours in cultural spaces in Sofia and the country.

The French Institute in our country in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Metropolitan Municipality are organizers of the European Night of Museums for the 19th year in a row.

The media library of the French Institute on "Slaveykov Square" will offer selected experiences from Paris from 4 p.m. - people will be able to virtually explore the Seine, the Eiffel Tower, the City Hall of the French capital and the Opera Garnier.

The Museum of Sofia will mark the event with educational workshops and guided tours.

The National Museum of Military History will challenge people to participate in the #EnterVHistory game specially developed for the Night of the Museums. Walking down the path of the past, late in the day visitors will have the opportunity to learn little-known facts about iconic exhibits with augmented reality and a prize game. there will also be a summer cinema with a screening of the film "Remember the War 1915 – 1918", telling about the Bulgarian participation in the First World War.

At the National Polytechnic Museum from 5 p.m. in the afternoon there will be a workshop for children, as well as a fashion show with outfits made from recycled materials.

Sofia University will participate for the first time in the European Night of Museums. The four Alma Mater museums will be open, as well as the university library.

With free visits to the Museum of Silicone Figures next to the Tsarevets Fortress and to the "Boris Denev" Art Gallery, Veliko Tarnovo joins the "European Night of Museums" initiative.

Open day at the Council of Ministers

An open day is organized by the Council of Ministers today.

The tour of the building was initiated by acting Prime Minister Galab Donev, who will also lead the first group. The starting point for those interested is the central entrance and includes iconic places such as the Granite Hall and the hall where government meetings are held.

The guests will also be able to view the exhibition with some of the gifts that the Bulgarian prime ministers received from their foreign colleagues. Entrance is free until 16:00 p.m.

Commemorative sign of Prince Ferdinand at the Night of the Museums in Pernik

A commemorative sign presented to Prince Ferdinand at the grand opening of Pernik station on December 8, 1893, is among the surprises awaiting the residents of Pernik on the Night of the Museums.

The memorial is one of a kind. It was donated and exhibited in the National History Museum, and it will be on display in Pernik until June 11. It is made of leather, metal, precious stones and gold. The dynastic coat of arms is engraved on it, and "To his Highness Ferdinand Bulgarian" and "From the construction of the Sofia-Pernik line" are written on gilded bands. Until midnight, the doors of the museum in Pernik will be wide open for visitors. Residents of Pernik will be able to see the exhibitions "The Hat, Once and Now" and "The House of Hats - Irina Sardareva", the exhibition "The Heart of Bulgaria" in the underground museum and the exhibition "Nemila - Nedraga", which will be exhibited during the day in the Pernik fortress and will present the archaeological excavations of the church "St. Spas".

The art galleries "Lyuben Gaidarov" and "Art Salon" will also be open for visitors until midnight. The building of the Mining Directorate will also be available for viewing.

Free visits to a museum and gallery in Veliko Tarnovo

With free visits to the Museum of Silicone Figures next to the Tsarevets Fortress and to the "Boris Denev" Art Gallery, Veliko Tarnovo joins the "European Night of Museums" initiative.

65 are the silicone figures in various scenes from the royal period of the capital Tarnovgrad from the 12th-14th centuries. One of the most exciting scenes is "Farewelling Patriarch Euthymius", says the author of the sculptors Boris Borisov.

"Precisely the moment when people ask him: 'To whom are you leaving us, Bishop?', and he says: 'I leave you in the hands of the Holy Trinity now and forever!'"

Those who come to see the exposition will be welcomed until midnight by animators, who will transform into characters from the Middle Ages and merge with the plastic figures in the recently renovated museum.

The "Boris Denev" art gallery next to the monument of the kings of the Asenevtsi dynasty in Veliko Tarnovo will also welcome visitors for free after 6 p.m.

"We will also present an important exhibition, 'The World of Lyuben Zidarov', who should have turned 100 this year," said the director of the gallery, Martin Mitev.

Rich program in the historical museum in Blagoevgrad for the "European Night of Museums"

The Regional History Museum in Blagoevgrad celebrates the "European Night of Museums" with a rich program.

Residents and guests of the city will be able to see all valuable collections from the fields of archaeology, history, arts, folk culture and lifestyle. Attractive activities such as an art studio, historical and geographical puzzles, and a quiz are planned for the children.

Sandanski also participates in the most massive cultural event on the continent - European Night of Museums. In the Episcopal Basilica, visitors will be able to see the film "Sandanski - the dawn of early Christianity", and students from the Agricultural Vocational High School will be involved as tour guides.

Throughout the day and until midnight, the historical museums in Petrich, Razlog and all sites of the Museum Complex "Bansko" will be open.

The Crafts Museum in Troyan organizes "Night at the Museum"

The Crafts Museum in Troyan is organizing a "Night at the Museum" tonight. The initiative is being held on the occasion of the European Day of Museums - May 18.

At 4:00 p.m., a ceramics workshop will be opened for visitors to the Museum of Crafts, with the drawing of ceramic products and the creation of plastic decoration from clay. From 5:30 p.m., an exhibition of the wrought iron master Bozhidar Stoilov from the village of Ribaritsa will be presented.

Later, the exhibition "SUGAR, COFFEE & MORE" of the Historical Museum - Gorna Oryahovitsa will be opened.

In the "Seryakova House" art gallery, which is part of the craft museum, a musical-artistic performance with the participation of the "Singers", Doctor Vegi and "Nuances" formations with a tasting of Bulgarian wines from the sommelier collection begins at 7:00 p.m.

All events of the "Night at the Museum" program have free entry.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg