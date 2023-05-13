Putin presented an Order to the Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova with the Order of Alexander Nevsky, TASS reported.

The decree was published yesterday in the official legal portal. The distinction is awarded "for a great contribution to the implementation of the foreign policy course of the Russian Federation and many years of conscientious diplomatic service".

Sergei Butin, director of the General Secretariat of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

Mitrofanova has been working in the diplomatic field since 2001, and since 2021 she has been the ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria.

During this time, she got involved in scandals several times, the last one being the statement that if she had the right to vote in Bulgaria, she would cast her vote for "Vazrazhdane". This prompted the Foreign Ministry to react, calling the statement "inappropriate".

