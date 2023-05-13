COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 136 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 136, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,161 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.3 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 338 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 37 new hospital admissions.

501 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,265,381 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,158 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 26 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,606 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,352 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,305,891 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

