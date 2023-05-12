M3 Communications Group, Inc. Enters the Top 3 PR Companies both in Europe and in Bulgaria

The agency was recognized by the international PRWeek Global Awards and the most prestigious Bulgarian PR awards BAPRA Brights Awards

May 12th, 2023, Sofia. M3 Communications Group, Inc. won 8 awards in 1 week at the PRWeek Global Awards 2023 and the annual BAPRA Bright Awards 2023. The company was honored by both organizations with Silver award in the top category “Agency of the Year” for Europe (excluding the UK) and for Bulgaria respectively. These prizes put M3 Communications Group, Inc. in the top 3 on the Old continent and in its home country.

The M3 Communications Group, Inc. team also won 6 additional awards for the successful campaigns and creative projects they carried out in 2022/2023. At last night’s exciting BAPRA Bright Awards 2023 ceremony, the prestigious international jury honored the agency among a total of 126 applications from 28 agencies. The company took gold in the categories of “Communication Campaign for Education and Professional Development” and “Internal Communications”, silver awards for “Non-for-profit Communications” and “PR Innovation Award”, and bronze for “Event or Launch” and “CSR”. The BAPRA Bright Awards are the most renowned awards in the PR industry in Bulgaria, organized for the 13th consecutive year by the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies (BAPRA).

“Making the top 3 PR companies in Europe and Bulgaria within one week is an honor and a huge recognition for me and the entire team of M3 Communications Group, Inc. We are happy that our efforts, creativity and professionalism are highly appreciated once again on a local and international level! I want to thank the team for their love in bringing the projects to life, our partners at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and all our other friends and partners”, commented Maxim Behar, Founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The creative campaigns with which M3 Communications Group, Inc. impressed the jury this year are extremely diverse. L’Oréal and UNESCO’s socially responsible initiative “For Women in Science” earned the company two awards – first place in the “Communication Campaign for Education and Professional Development” category and bronze for “CSR”. The good example of Pernod Ricard’s long-term “Responsib’ALL Day” campaign was also awarded first prize in the “Internal Communications” category.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. also won silver awards in the “Non-for-profit Communications” and “PR Innovation Award” categories for the “Europe in My Region” and “Global Speaker Bureau” projects. “Europe in My Region” is a 360-degree campaign of the European Commission that aims to raise awareness about European investments in Bulgaria, and “Global Speaker Bureau” is an innovative project of the World Communication Forum in Davos (WCFA) that aims to build a more connected PR society.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. additionally won the honorary third place in the traditionally most contested category “Event or Launch” with the project “UEFA Champions League Trophy in Sofia”, devired by FedEx. The football event was an incredible success with over 4,000 visitors who could not be stopped even by the rainy weather from lining up in a kilometer-long queue in front of the National Palace of Culture for a photo with the trophy and Dimitar Berbatov.

You can learn more about M3 Communications Group, Inc.’s projects and services at m3bg.com. Since the inception of the BAPRA Bright Awards, the company has traditionally been in the top 3 and has been the first-place winner three times until now – in 2011, 2016 and 2018 – and the silver winner twice – 2021 and 2023.

About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., partner for Bulgaria of the world’s leading PR company – Hill+Knowlton Strategies, part of WPP Group, provides a wide range of services in the field of public communications – communication strategies, media relations, crisis management, digital and social media services, marketing concepts, media monitoring, web, etc. The company’s founder and CEO Maxim Behar has more than 25 years of extensive experience in public communications and is globally recognized as a communications expert. The company has one dozen of international and local awards: 3 times Agency of the Year in Bulgaria – 2011, 2016 and 2018, Best Consultancy in Eastern Europe for 2012 according to The Holmes Report, Best PR Company in the World according to The Stevie Awards, Highly Commended PR Agency in Europe according to PRWeek for 2021 and 2023, and many more.

