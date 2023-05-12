Erdogan's main Opponent made Accusations against Russia

Accusations against Russia were made by the main opponent of Turkish President Recep Erdogan in the upcoming Sunday elections for a new head of state.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu tweeted that Moscow was spreading fake news to influence the campaign.

The publication appeared a few hours after another candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrew his candidacy. He was the subject of a powerful online campaign, which he described as defamation.

Polls give Kılıçdaroğlu a slight lead over Erdogan. If neither can get more than 50% of the vote on Sunday, there will be a runoff in Turkey on May 28.

Here is the content of the post on Kılıçdaroğlu's social network profile, available in Turkish and Russian.

"Dear Russian friends, You are behind the montages, conspiracies, deepfake content and recordings that were revealed in this country. If you want our friendship to continue after May 15, do not interfere with the Turkish state. We still want cooperation and friendship", said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, a candidate for the presidency of Turkey.

