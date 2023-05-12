Bulgaria: Authorities are Investigating reported Violence against the 4-month-old Baby in Vidin

A 4-month-old baby from Vidin has a skull fracture. He was placed in "Pirogov" hospital in a life-threatening condition. Under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office in Vidin, the causes of the injuries are being investigated. The investigation is at an early stage.

"Pre-trial proceedings were instituted for 2 crimes - for inflicting medium bodily injury on a minor and for leaving a child without sufficient care and supervision by a parent, which created a danger for his physical development. The mother left 4 of her children alone at home, to go to the store according to her words. The children are 4 months, a year and a half, 4 and 5 years old. An inspection was carried out, the child's clothes were seized - a blanket, a pillow, which had blood on them, as well as a stick", said Raina Petrova, supervising prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office-Vidin.

According to her, it is possible that the injuries were caused by the older children.

"Part of the relatives of the family were questioned, today the children will be questioned in a blue room, the parents were questioned. The conditions of upbringing are not good, they had one room where the family with the 5 children were. Measures have been taken for the protection of children," Raina Petrova added.

She explained that the results of the forensic medical examination are awaited.

/Bulgarian National Television