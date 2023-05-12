WCC-DB: Desislava Atanasova from GERB violated the Gentlemen's Agreement

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) accused the chairwoman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova, of violating the gentlemen's agreement on the rotation of the chairmanship of the parliament and the legal commission.

The reason for this was the unsuccessful attempt of the second-largest parliamentary group to submit to the plenary hall a proposal to elect the chairperson of the legal committee. Their proposal was rejected, and GERB-SDS proposed that the issue of the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the committees should be decided after a chairmen's council.

"This should be clear to everyone and this explains why we have reasons to be careful with GERB-SDS. Because at any moment we have to be careful that they can set additional conditions. I hope that GERB-SDS will reconsider this position and will return to the position we had specified long ago," said Nikolay Denkov, co-chairman of the parliamentary group of WCC-DB.

Last week, the parliamentary groups agreed that the committees should be formed without chairperson so that they could start discussing bills.

The formation of the commissions in the National Assembly is included in the agenda of the deputies

Desislava Atanasova: The gentlemen's agreement has not been exhausted

The chairperson of the PG of the GERB-SDS, Desislava Atanasova, responded to WCC-DB's accusations that she violated the gentlemen's agreement between the two largest parliamentary parties.

"The gentlemen's agreement that we reached in a constructive and good dialogue together with WCC-DB is not exhausted. Both then and now, it was together with the commitment that the parliament should work for more than 3 months in order to have a rotation of the chairperson of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the legal commission. At this moment, we do not know what the life span of the 49th National Assembly will be like. I assure my colleagues from WCC-DB that it depends only on us and on them that the life of the parliament is long, that it produces a regular government. In this case, the issue of the rotation of the chairperson of parliament, election and rotation of the chairperson of the legal commission is not in question, this agreement will be respected," said Atanasova in the parliament.

Desislava Atanasova stated that she expects the WCC-DB meeting at 5:00 p.m. and expressed hope that they will ensure the long life of the Bulgarian parliament and regular government by supporting Maria Gabriel's cabinet.

/Bulgarian National Television