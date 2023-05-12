COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 86 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 86, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,335 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.7 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 333 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new hospital admissions.

101 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,264,880 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,524 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 38 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,580 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,351 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,305,755 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Unified Information Portal