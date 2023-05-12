Weather in Bulgaria: Rain in some places - Clouds will reduce later in the day

Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Rain in some places - Clouds will reduce later in the day @Pixabay

Today in the morning hours there will still be rain showers in places in Western Bulgaria, but they will stop and even before noon the clouds from the west-southwest will begin to break up and decrease, and by the evening they will also decrease over Eastern Bulgaria.

In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria and short-term rain will fall in isolated places. A light and moderate easterly wind will blow. The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia around 7°C. Maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 19°C, in Sofia 14-15°C.

Above the mountains there will be considerable cloudiness and in some places it will rain, above 1800-2000 meters - snow. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-southeast, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin from the southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.

During the weekend, daytime temperatures will rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius. In Western and Central Bulgaria, the cloudiness will be more often significant and in places, more on Sunday, short-term rain will fall, in the mountains it is also possible to thunder. In the first half of the new week, the warming will continue.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

