Bulgaria: After today’s consultations GERB are Moderate Optimists for a future Cabinet

After the end of the meetings between Maryia Gabriel and the parliamentary groups GERB are "moderately optimistic" about the broadcasting of a regular cabinet.

This was stated to journalists by the deputy chairman of GERB, Tomislav Donchev. He described the talks as constructive, but emphasized that ministries, positions and names were not discussed.

The meetings of Mariya Gabriel, nominated by GERB for prime minister with the first mandate to form a government, did not lead to clarity whether and what majority can elect her, but, if it comes to that, one of her first tasks will be to ask the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to remove Ivan Geshev from the post of chief prosecutor.

This is the result of successive talks in the National Assembly to elect a regular government. For now, it remains unknown whether GERB and Mariya Gabriel will meet with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", after the new coalition did not appear at today's invitation due to the absence of Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev. Of those who came: DPS demonstrated an understanding with GERB, while BSP did not ask to find out exactly what it was being offered, "There Is Such a People" has not yet said "yes" to support and participation in a possible GERB cabinet.

However, for the first time GERB and DPS gave a clear political request to replace Ivan Geshev, although this does not directly depend on whether there will be a "Gabriel" cabinet. This will be decided a majority in the SJC, which has not been found so far, although other ministers of justice have taken a similar initiative.

GERB will receive the first mandate from President Rumen Radev on May 15. From then on, Mariya Gabriel will have seven days to choose the structure and composition of the Council of Ministers and seek support for it. The chairman of GERB, Boyko Borissov, was not present at today's meetings, and so far it is unknown whether he will hold talks at the leadership level with the parties in the parliament.

A comment came from Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of the PG of "There Is Such a People". According to him, during the talks, there were no specifics and deadlines, but only "an understanding that there needs to be specifics and deadlines".

"We expressed satisfaction that after three years of demonstrations by people on the streets, GERB finally saw that some measures should be taken for the chief prosecutor. Replacing one person with another will not lead to anything if there is no reform in the prosecutor's office itself. It's good to be honest that this is a long process, so as not to create the impression that someone is leaving tomorrow," he pointed out.

Yordanov did not see a problem in the unexpected change in the positions of GERB and DPS, who are already demanding the resignation of Ivan Geshev. According to him, even having an agreement between the formations is irrelevant if it leads to a final result.

The chairman of the PG of TISP stated that at this stage his party does not want ministerial seats, since the talks with GERB were only a mention of good intentions.

"There is still no agreement on anything. There is an exposition of opinions (...) There are two parallel processes. One is a program, specifics and deadlines, and the second line - who are the people who are responsible, do they understand the matter and can they finish job. The second hasn't happened yet, and the first is in its infancy."

Asked what the party would demand in return for support for the Gabriel cabinet, he replied: "At this stage, nothing."

"It is not our goal to enter the government," he also stated, but added that GERB cannot expect unconditional support from them. Yordanov added that "responsibility comes when you participate" (in the cabinet).

"In the end, let's be honest. They can form a government without TISP. It's not a problem," Toshko Yordanov also pointed out.

