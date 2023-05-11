Bulgaria: “There Is Such a People supports Geshev's Removal but needs Concrete Policy Proposals from GERB

"There Is Such a People" approves the stated priorities of the candidate for prime minister of GERB-SDS Mariya Gabriel. Before deciding whether to support her, however, they asked the party for concrete measures and deadlines for the implementation of the proposed policies.

This became clear during the talks of Mariya Gabriel with the parliamentary groups in search of support for a cabinet with the first mandate.

"We may have a dialogue and reach common goals, but the issue is in the details and the emphasis, because there we may have discrepancies and they must be cleared at the expert level. Otherwise, the priorities you listed are priorities for everyone.

I hope that you, as a leading political force, realize the need for dialogue and that imposing your decisions by force because you are a bigger party cannot happen. I am speaking from bitter experience from our previous participation in the executive power," said the chairman of the PG of TISP Toshko Yordanov.

At the meeting, Yordanov stated that TISP supports Gabriel's request to remove the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, even though it was 2 years late. However, this is not a sufficient guarantee for an effective reform, Yordanov said.

"Replacing one person with another will not be a judicial reform. The prosecutor's office needs to be reformed, so does the Anti-Corruption Commission. But it must be very careful and we will make sure that the newly reformed Anti-Corruption Commission does not become another club, as Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev tried to do," he declared.

The candidate for prime minister of GERB-SDS, Mariya Gabriel, is negotiating with all parliamentary forces except "Vazrazhdane". She will meet "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel presented her priorities. According to her, the key word of today's meetings is dialogue between the parliamentary groups.

"The first thing the Minister of Justice in my government will do is submit to the High Judicial Council a request for the release of the Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev due to damage to the prestige of the judiciary," she said.

Gabriel spoke with representatives of DPS and BSP earlier today.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television