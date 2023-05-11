Bulgaria: BSP was not Impressed with GERB and Maria Gabriel's Cabinet Proposal

"We already know all the priorities, but we don't see our priorities in yours. There is no mention of income, raising the standard of living. We expect you to say clearly what kind of government you expect to lead, what kind of majority to support you. The way you do things now, this will not happen," said the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Georgi Svilenski, at the opening words of Mariya Gabriel, nominated by GERB for prime minister.

Svilenski announced that the leaders of GERB Boyko Borissov and BSP Kornelia Ninova should have attended the meeting. According to him, due to their absence, it is not clear what kind of government GERB wants: only from its cadres, a form of an expert cabinet, a government with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" or with other formations.

"We have to put our cards on the table and say what we want. Borissov pointed to you and left you to convince the people's representatives," said Georgi Svilenski.

Gabriel replied that she wanted a pro-European government with experts with clear responsibilities. She again listed her priorities, among which a possible cabinet, which she heads, to ask the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to remove the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev. Gabriel said that social payments will not be cut, but also that she wants Bulgaria to join the Eurozone (which means that the budget deficit will be limited to 3%).

