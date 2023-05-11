Bulgaria: DPS promised GERB full support for Geshev's Release

"We believe that there is a build-up of tension in society and the problem with the Prosecutor General needs to be resolved. Therefore, we welcome this initiative of yours and support it. It is even more in tune with all parties talking about judicial reform. You have our full support on this topic".

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Yordan Tsonev during a meeting with the Prime Minister candidate of GERB Mariya Gabriel and representatives of the party in the building of the National Assembly.

The leader of the GERB parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova, said that the GERB invited the DPS to talk about the possibility of forming a regular government, because this is the first task that could solve the political crisis and all the crises arising from it.

GERB Prime Minister candidate and MEP Mariya Gabriel welcomed DPS with the words that in the past 15 years she has worked and achieved results with representatives of DPS. She emphasized that there are many young talents in the Movement and that together they stood for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Bulgaria.

"Today I stand before you with the awareness of the great responsibility that we all face. That is why the key word for our meeting today is dialogue. Only in this way, with agreement on specific priorities with a short-term and medium-term plan, can we declare what is good for Bulgaria and the Bulgarians," she said.

According to her, the country first of all needs a working government. Mariya Gabriel said that she is proposing a government with the three "A's" - ambition, authority and commitment (амбиция, авторитет и ангажимент). "Ambition that we are able to form a government that creates solutions and implements them," she said.

As a clear priority, she outlined the adoption of a budget for 2023, as well as judicial reform - a mechanism for control over the chief prosecutor and reform of the Anti-Corruption Commission. "We can go even further, we are talking about Constitutional reform, but this requires a lot more work," added Gabriel.

She confirmed her proposal that the Minister of Justice in her draft cabinet should ask the SJC to release Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev for undermining the authority of the judiciary.

The Deputy Chairman of DPS Yordan Tsonev said that it suits Bulgaria to have a female Prime Minister in these difficult times. "When we have an important and responsible job, we turn to the women in DPS, isn't that right, Mrs. Huysmenova," he addressed his fellow party member.

He stated that when he travels around the country, people everywhere ask him if a regular government will be formed and that he is glad that the GERB have shown responsibility by proposing Mariya Gabriel as prime minister.

After the end of the meeting, Yordan Tsonev commented that their priorities coincide with those of GERB and pointed out that the development of the green economy, high technologies and the implementation of justice reform are their priorities from 2017.

"We expect a regular cabinet to be formed in this parliament. There is severe fatigue in society that a regular cabinet cannot be aired to solve the people's problems for two years now," he said.

Tsonev added that if there is enough support for a regular cabinet, DPS and GERB will go to a leadership meeting.

