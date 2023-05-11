Bulgaria: 27 Illegal Migrants were Detained in an Apartment in Sofia

27 illegal migrants from Syria and Morocco were detained in an apartment in Sofia. They were found in the capital district "Dianabad".

The operation was conducted by the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs and the "Migration" Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior.

20 of the illegal migrants were from Syria and the other 7 from Morocco.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

