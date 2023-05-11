Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will Star in a New Thriller alongside Jean Reno, Ty Simpkins and Connie Nielsen
Oscar-nominated Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova and two-time César nominee Jean Reno will be the stars of the new action film "Birdseye", reported "Deadline". It will also feature Ty Simpkins, known to the audience from "Jurassic World", as well as Connie Nielsen, who starred in "Gladiator".
The script was inspired by the book "Sexpionage: The Exploitation of Sex by Soviet Intelligence" The film tells the story of a poor, young Russian woman drawn into Vladimir Putin's crusade to renew the Cold War. The heroine is a high-class spy in Washington, before her childhood sweetheart, now a ruthless assassin, is sent from Russia to kill her.
"I have always been attracted to characters from the region where I was born. I like independent, talented women, and Nina is just like that. I am very excited to play this role. I can't wait," says Maria Bakalova.
Maria Bakalova voiced the dog Cosmo in "Guardians of the Galaxy 3". The premiere of "Unfrosted" is coming out soon - a Netflix production. The Bulgarian-born actress will also star in a Paramount comedy.
