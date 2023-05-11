COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 149 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 149, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 2,847 tests were performed, of which 5.2 percent were positive. There are 2,540 active cases and 114 people have been reported as cured.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,350.

324 people were hospitalized. There are 24 in intensive care units. There are 50 newly admitted to hospitals.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal