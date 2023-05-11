Weather in Bulgaria: Cool for the Season but almost no Rain Today

The minimum temperatures today will be between 3°C and 11°C, in Sofia - about 6°C, and the maximum between 14°C and 19°C, in Sofia - about 14°C.

Sunny weather will prevail in the eastern half of the country. In Western Bulgaria, it will remain mostly cloudy and there will be light rainfall in some places, but in the afternoon there will be temporary breaks and reductions in cloud cover. A weak wind will blow from the southeast, in Southeastern Bulgaria - from the northeast.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. The wind will be weak, on the northern coast from the southeast, and on the southern coast - from the northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 14°C to 15°C, close to sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 bales.

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy with rain, at an altitude above 2000 meters - from snow. After lunch, the precipitation will weaken and stop. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin - from the southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

And on Friday it will stay cool for mid-May. It will rain in the morning in places in Western Bulgaria, and in the afternoon only in isolated mountain areas. Clouds will begin to break up and decrease from the southwest. The wind will be weak, in the Danube plain and in the eastern regions - moderate from the east.

There will be more sunshine over the weekend, especially in the pre-lunch hours and on Saturday. The wind will temporarily weaken, on Sunday in Eastern Bulgaria it will be moderate, from the east-southeast. During the first day there will be almost no precipitation, during the second - again in places, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, it will rain, in the mountains it is also possible to thunder. Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, but daytime temperatures will rise.

The warming will continue on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the western half of the country.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology