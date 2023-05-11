Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel and GERB want the Release of the Prosecutor General

"A request will be submitted for the release of Ivan Geshev due to damage to the prestige of the judiciary. This will be the first thing that the Minister of Justice will do in my government". This was stated by the nominee for Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel in the "East" hall of the National Assembly, where she came together with the chairperson of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group Desislava Atanasova.

"We want a Bulgaria that clearly defends its place in the EU and NATO and a solution to the crises and torments of the Bulgarian citizens, I stand up with a sense of pride and modesty, you know me," she said.

"The key word of today's meetings is 'dialogue between groups', in the short and medium term - 'dialogue on priorities'. To fulfill the priorities we need a working government", Gabriel added.

Gabriel stated that she wants to build a vision called "Together for Team Bulgaria" based on ambitions, authority and commitment.

She also outlined priorities - acceptance of Bulgaria into the Eurozone, a plan for a way out of the political and economic crisis, stabilization of public finances, adoption of the country's budget, justice reform with the separation of the Anti-Corruption Commission, overcoming various deficits in the state, improving security, overcoming of domestic crime and the war on the roads, modernization of the army and modernization of strategic sectors in the country, investments for young people, innovation and overcoming regional differences:

"I am honored to share the main priorities that we see and which are goals for the country. First of all - a plan for an exit from the political crisis and a working government, normalization of the work of the institutions. Second - stabilization of public finances and adoption of the budget. Third - judicial reform, adoption of basic laws - a mechanism for the investigation of the chief prosecutor, reforms in the Anti-Corruption Commission and its division into a commission with investigative functions and a commission for the confiscation of illegally acquired property. Things should not even stop here, but to reach a constitutional reform," Gabriel emphasized.

Denkov on the invitation for talks about the "Gabriel" cabinet: Without Asen and Kiril, such a meeting would be pro format

"The meeting is serious enough to warrant the presence of the leaders. Without the participation of Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasvilev, it would just be 'pro forma'". That is how Nikolay Denkov from WCC-DB commented on the invitation to a meeting today with the nominee for prime minister with the first term in the project cabinet of GERB-SDS Mariya Gabriel. He read the message he sent to the chairperson of the PG of GERB-SDS, Desislava Atanasova, with the reasons for requesting the meeting to be held tomorrow:

"She asks, 'Are we going to have a date with your thing.' The reply I sent her at 6:35 p.m. yesterday is: 'We discussed it! Without the common participation of all leaders, we will create unnecessary intrigues. A serious meeting requires the participation of leaders. How do you imagine a meeting without two of our main leaders? It won't happen tomorrow because of the absence of Asen and Kiril. They are abroad. We offer on Friday at 5:00 p.m.' My interpretation is that this meeting, for them, is then just a formality, because if they don't care if the main leaders are there, then it's not a real meeting."

