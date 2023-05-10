The secretary of the Bulgarian club in Ohrid "Tsar Boris III" Hristiyan Pendikov received Bulgarian citizenship from the vice president Iliana Yotova. She personally handed the Bulgarian identity documents to the young man at an official event in the Coat of Arms Hall in the presidency.

"From today you will benefit from the protection of the Bulgarian state. From today you become a citizen of the EU. The basis of the Bulgarian Constitution is the belief in human values, in equality, tolerance and justice," said Yotova, after handing over the documents and describing Pendikov as a brave young man who has remained true to his Bulgarian origins.

"Today, everyone has the right to their identity. He has the right to protect it," she also said, and appealed to the Macedonian authorities with a request that the Bulgarian minority be written into the constitution of our neighbor and that our compatriots be recognized in North Macedonia.

Hristiyan Pendikov thanked the Bulgarian doctors and authorities for taking care of him, as well as the gendarmerie, which still provides his protection.

He was attacked and beaten at the end of January in front of an establishment in Ohrid, for asserting his Bulgarian identity. He was transported by the Bulgarian authorities to our country and was treated in the capital's Military Medical Hospital.

