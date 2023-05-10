Health Minister: Bulgaria does not have an Independent Program for the Treatment of Gambling Addiction

There is no independent program for the treatment of gambling addiction in Bulgaria. This was said by the Minister of Health in the official cabinet, Asen Medzhidiev, during the parliamentary control.

Medzhidiev undertook to raise with the National Council of Mental Health the issue of creating an independent program that would serve a larger contingent of people, since 41 gambling addicts have sought help from the currently existing 17 programs for psychosocial rehabilitation.

Gambling is seen as a mental disorder characterized by frequent episodes of gambling and which dominates a person's life, affecting education, professional development, creating and maintaining relationships with other people. This disorder is called pathological gambling, he recalled. It is characterized by frequent, recurrent episodes of gambling.

The early start of gambling - in childhood and adolescence - is associated with an increased risk of developing addictive behavior. It is more common in people with antisocial personality disorder, depression, bipolar or other disorders related to the use of substances, especially alcohol, the health minister pointed out and emphasized that gambling addicts are also at increased risk of other mental disorders. related to the use of psychoactive substances.

An appropriate first step in dealing with addiction is consultation with an experienced psychologist. Specialized programs for the treatment of gambling addiction in Bulgaria have not been revealed, but there are opportunities for psychological counseling and treatment in psychosocial rehabilitation programs, Minister Medzhidiev also said.

According to him, the programs also accept persons who have sought help for mental disorders related to gambling, without this being tied to the persons addiction to narcotic substances. The total capacity of the programs is 416 spots.

