Bulgaria has Paid nearly 346 Million Leva for Covid Vaccines

As of May 3, 2023, a total of over 14 million and 470 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 have been delivered to the country, and only 4 million and 612 thousand doses have been administered so far. This was announced by the Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medjidiev, within the framework of parliamentary control:

The total value that the state has paid for vaccines against Covid-19 is in the amount of nearly 346 million leva, including BGN 1,305,464 doses paid in advance in 2022, he said.

Our country does not need new quantities, but according to the current agreement with Pfizer we have to receive more than 8 million and 346 thousand doses. Therefore, Bulgaria insists that the EC, which leads the negotiations with the company on behalf of the member states, renegotiate the terms according to the needs of the states, and for Bulgaria they are zero, avoiding the imposition of a financial burden due to the change in the agreement:

"At the moment, thanks to our position, there is a slight retreat on the part of Pfizer, which for this year can go up to 50% of savings of these quantities, which will save a huge financial resource of the state, as categorically to have very few doses left - a fifth of those I mentioned above, to be rescheduled for payments in one long period, we are continuing the negotiation process. We will give the European Commission a mandate only for this thing and on the condition that for following years, contractual relations with Pfizer and the purchase of subsequent doses of vaccines be categorically terminated."

Until now, the country has donated nearly 3,600,000 vaccines, destroyed over 1,430,000 worth BGN 33 million. Another 369,781 doses worth over BGN 11 million will be destroyed, added the acting health minister.

