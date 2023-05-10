Trump called the verdict against him a "Witch Hunt”

A New York court jury has ruled that former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted author E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar. The verdict is $5 million in damages.

With that decision, jurors effectively dismissed the writer's claims of an alleged rape at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. It's important to note that this is not a criminal case, but a civil suit filed by the writer after New York State passed a law allowing for retrospective review of long-expired sexual assault cases.

"I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back," E. Jean Carroll said. "Today the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not only for me, but for every woman who has suffered because nobody believed her.”

Donald Trump himself did not attend the trial, but called the jury's decision "shameful and a witch hunt."

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," he wrote on his social network.

The former US president, who is campaigning to re-enter the White House in 2024, will appeal, his spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Although Donald Trump is the first American president with a conviction in such a case, it will not be a legal obstacle to his candidacy to return to the White House in 2024.

