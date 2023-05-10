The Mayor of Chicago has declared a State of Emergency due to an expected Influx of Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared a state of emergency in response to the wave of migrants that continue to arrive in the city. President Joe Biden is expected to repeal a key provision starting tomorrow, and predictions are that it will lead to an increase in the migrant flow.

The so-called Title 42 was signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and allowed goods and people that pose a risk of spreading infectious diseases to be barred from entering the country.

With the end of the measures, the flow of migrants to Chicago is expected to become even greater. Usually around 200 people arrive in the city every day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that since last August, Chicago has granted asylum to more than 8,000 migrants. Over 450 are sleeping in police stations because there are no more shelters or resources.

Lightfoot called on the federal government to come up with a plan for migrants and speed up legal work permits, expressing frustration with the Biden administration and only $4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In the executive order, Lightfoot, who leaves office within a week, called on Gov. JB Pritzker to mobilize the National Guard to provide personnel and logistical support to deal with this emergency in Chicago. Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has been briefed on the emergency declaration but has not said whether he agrees with it.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg