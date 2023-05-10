COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 222 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 222 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria after 3,640 tests were conducted, the Unified Information Portal reported. This shows that 6% of the tests carried out were positive. 4 people have died in the last 24 hours due to the illness.

63% of new cases were not vaccinated. All of the dead were not vaccinated.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is already 1,305,520. They were established after 11,197,817 tests were conducted.

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus reached 38,345.

Active cases are 2,510.

There are 328 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 26 of whom are in intensive care units.

64 are newly admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, and 54.69% of them have not been vaccinated.

487 patients were reported as cured during the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those who have overcome the pandemic in Bulgaria to 1,264,665.

In the last 24 hours, 36 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, making the total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria 4,612,495.

