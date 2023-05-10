Weather in Bulgaria: Less Rain Today but it will be Windy and Cold for the Season

Precipitation will occur mainly in the western half of the country, more significant in the morning in the southwestern regions. In the afternoon, the precipitation will weaken and stop, and over Eastern Bulgaria the cloud cover will break and decrease. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions and along the Danube - a moderate easterly wind. The minimum temperatures today will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - about 8°C, and the maximum - between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - about 12°C.

Cloudiness will be significant along the Black Sea, but it will remain almost without precipitation. After noon, the clouds will also break and decrease. A moderate easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 15°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain showers, at a height above 1700 - 1800 m changing to snow. After noon, the precipitation will weaken and stop. In the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria, there will be almost no precipitation. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin - from the west. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

It will remain unseasonably cool and mostly cloudy for the next two days. In places, mainly in Western Bulgaria, it will rain. The wind will be weak, in the Danube plain and in the eastern regions - moderate from the east. Minimum temperatures in most areas will be between 4°C and 9°C and maximum between 14°C and 19°C.

During the weekend there will be more sun, especially in the hours before noon. On Saturday, the wind will temporarily weaken, on Sunday it will strengthen again, especially in Eastern Bulgaria. The first day will be almost without precipitation, during the second - again in places, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, short-term rain will fall, in the mountains it is also possible to thunder. Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, daytime temperatures will rise by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology