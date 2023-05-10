Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel is the Prime Minister Candidate of GERB-SDS

The GERB-SDS candidate for prime minister is Bulgarian European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, announced GERB leader Boyko Borissov today from the parliamentary rostrum.

Borissov added to her biography that "what has been given to Bulgaria and the Bulgarian European Commissioner are innovations, scientific research, culture and youth. Topics on which we all have a lot written in our programs".

"We are meeting the constitutional deadlines. Because as a sitting European Commissioner who was also supposed to attend the G7 meeting, there are legal procedures that she has to go through, so our parliamentary group in their contact groups will contact you so that she can hold the meetings and assume her responsibilities as a candidate for prime minister," Borissov pointed out.

On Monday, May 15, President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate for a cabinet to GERB-SDS as the largest political force in the National Assembly.

