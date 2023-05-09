Bulgaria: GERB might propose an EU Commissioner as their candidate for Prime Minister

Tomorrow GERB-SDS will most likely propose Mariya Gabriel as prime minister, bTV reported.

Earlier today, the leader of the party, Boyko Borissov, announced that there will be a government with a prime minister nominated by the party, who will be presented to the parliamentary groups tomorrow. He described the candidate as "undisputed" and a person who can lead the country out of the economic crisis, work on the adoption of the laws on the Recovery and Resilience Plan and bring the country into the Eurozone and Schengen. Borissov described their nomination as a "smart and pretty" person.

According to "24 Chasa" information, Mariya Gabriel is currently in Bulgaria.

From July 7, 2017 to December 1, 2019, Mariya Gabriel was the European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society in the Juncker Commission. She then became European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth in the Von der Leyen Commission.

She was born on May 20, 1979 in Hadjidimovo. In 1997, she graduated from the "Dr. Petar Beron" Language High School, Kyustendil, and in 2001 she obtained a bachelor's degree in "Bulgarian and French Philology" at the "Paisii Hilendarski" University of Plovdiv. She continued her education at the Institute of Political Sciences in Bordeaux, France, where she studied international relations, history of European institutions, political sociology, comparative politics.

She completed her MA in "Comparative Politics and International Relations" at the Doctoral Academy of Political Sciences, Bordeaux in 2003. From 2004 to 2008, she was an assistant researcher at the Institute of Political Sciences in Bordeaux. From 2012 to 2014, she was the coordinator of the EPP in the Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality of the European Parliament. On October 19, 2012, Mariya Gabriel was elected vice-president of the EPP Women group. In June 2013, she was elected MEP of the Year in the Gender Equality category.

