The Law on the Adoption of the Euro will be submitted to the Bulgarian Parliament soon

The law on the adoption of the euro will be submitted to the National Assembly within a month, announced Deputy Minister of Finance Metodi Metodiev during a discussion on the topic of the forum "The role of organized civil society in the process of Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone". According to him, achieving the inflation criterion remains the main challenge facing our country.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov presented the advantages of membership in the Eurozone, the main one of which is "strengthening our sovereignty".

"Bulgaria will enter the Eurozone when we all do our work", said Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov and recalled that last year there were "speculations that we will almost certainly do it by force":

"In a rather turbulent global environment, let us stand stronger on the map, let us be where decisions are made".

The deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Nina Stoyanova, confirmed that the work on preparing Bulgaria for the adoption of the single European currency continues. According to Stoyanova, it is time for an information campaign to answer all people's questions:

"That this knowledge reaches the entire society of the country and that there is no ground for fears and worries in connection with the introduction of the euro, because this is a significant and positive event for our country".

The Ministry of Finance is working on the preparation of the necessary legislation, Deputy Minister Metodi Metodiev added:

"A special law for the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria is also in the process of preparation. And a draft of a new law for the Bulgarian National Bank, regulating the functioning of our central bank within the Eurozone, is to be approved by the Council of Ministers and submitted for consideration in National Assembly".

Last week, the Ministry of Finance sent a statement confirming that work is underway to introduce the euro in our country with a target date of January 2025.

The representatives of trade unions and employers also took part in the forum, who expressed their support for Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone and encouraged the institutions to work actively and transparently for the successful realization of this national goal.

